Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,023 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Cytokinetics worth $14,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CYTK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $3,389,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $9,951,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $570,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 155,196 shares of company stock worth $5,852,041. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.69. 846,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.36. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

