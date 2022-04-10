Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,097 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.47. 10,655,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,364,026. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $160.68 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

