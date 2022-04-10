Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 258 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 41.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,361.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.18. 1,644,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,840. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $137.56 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

