Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 5,648 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Cameco worth $12,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cameco by 46.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,569,000 after acquiring an additional 260,426 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 25.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,355,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. 58.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCJ stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,177,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,757,648. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a 200 day moving average of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $30.97.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

