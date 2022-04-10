Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 67,533 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,533 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments America Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 78,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1,947.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,145,000 after purchasing an additional 166,327 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,246,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cummins by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,248,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,374,000 after acquiring an additional 48,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.69. 1,259,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,016. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.37. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.67.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock worth $9,180,117. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

