Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Acquires Shares of 923 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,458,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,556,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $270,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

VV opened at $205.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.45. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.52 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

