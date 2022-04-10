Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 695 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $345.00 to $265.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $196.36 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.49. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

