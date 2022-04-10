Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 928 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.9% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 27,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 50.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $46.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. International Paper has a one year low of $40.45 and a one year high of $65.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.99.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 41.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

About International Paper (Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.