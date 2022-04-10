Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,516,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $74.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.41. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

