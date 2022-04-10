Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after purchasing an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 841,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,817,000 after purchasing an additional 777,061 shares during the last quarter.

USMV stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

