Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Invests $223,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,792 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 52.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in TE Connectivity by 2.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 82.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $123.65 and a 12 month high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 27.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.87.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

