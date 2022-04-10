Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Makes New $218,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of SPLV opened at $68.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $69.16.

