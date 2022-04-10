Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 1,211 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 173,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 176,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM opened at $74.42 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.66 and its 200-day moving average is $77.41.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.