Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 235 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 587.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $768.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.77, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $713.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.78, for a total transaction of $742,483.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total value of $2,939,016.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EQIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $900.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Argus reduced their target price on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $848.22.

About Equinix (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.