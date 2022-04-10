Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $101,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 871 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $111.05 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day moving average of $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $873,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,088 shares of company stock valued at $5,572,043 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

