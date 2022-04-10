Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,179 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $368,411,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Pinterest by 12.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,012,000 after buying an additional 2,863,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Pinterest by 31.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,237,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,792,000 after buying an additional 1,490,757 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Pinterest by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,053,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,398,000 after buying an additional 1,398,131 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.19. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $88.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Pinterest from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pinterest from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

