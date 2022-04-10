Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 178,059 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,565 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,407 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total transaction of $254,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

PXD traded up $9.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.11. 2,106,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,085. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 26.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

