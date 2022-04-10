Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Shares Down 16.7%

Shares of Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating) dropped 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 223,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 391% from the average daily volume of 45,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.68 million and a PE ratio of -1.88.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

