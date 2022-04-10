Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $37.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $514.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.04 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $147,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,124 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

