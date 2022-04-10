Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 64.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.26. The company had a trading volume of 186,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,050. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.