Piper Sandler Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $314.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $342.00 to $314.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett cut their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD stock opened at $311.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $321.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.68. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after acquiring an additional 162,299 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 21,503 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,999 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

