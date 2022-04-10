Piper Sandler Increases MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $80.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

MET has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.86.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.27. MetLife has a twelve month low of $55.21 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The company has a market cap of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MET. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MetLife by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 33,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

