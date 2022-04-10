POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

PNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth approximately $17,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 219,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,607. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

