Polker (PKR) Trading Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days

Polker (PKR) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. Polker has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $1.11 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0422 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Polker has traded down 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.90 or 0.07511109 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,101.25 or 1.00075071 BTC.

Polker Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Polker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polker using one of the exchanges listed above.

