Poolz Finance Tops One Day Volume of $596,315.00 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00009502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $12.64 million and $596,315.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

