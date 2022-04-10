Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.97 Million

Analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) to announce $51.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.80 million. Preferred Bank reported sales of $46.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year sales of $219.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $215.30 million to $225.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $246.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.20 million to $259.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,410. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $81.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,035,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

