Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives $146.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.89.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRBZF shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock remained flat at $$79.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.45. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of $78.82 and a 52 week high of $109.37.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

