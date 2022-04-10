Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 197.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.38.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $408.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $257.42 and a fifty-two week high of $411.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $369.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.70. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

