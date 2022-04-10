Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €115.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €115.00 ($126.37) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PUM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

Shares of PUM opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. Puma has a twelve month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a twelve month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €95.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

