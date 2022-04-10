PureCycle Technologies (PCT) versus Its Competitors Critical Survey

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) is one of 20 public companies in the “Plastics materials & resins” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PureCycle Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PureCycle Technologies N/A -$77.50 million -7.08 PureCycle Technologies Competitors $14.34 billion $1.38 billion 43.48

PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PureCycle Technologies. PureCycle Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PureCycle Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureCycle Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies Competitors 210 1075 1416 50 2.47

PureCycle Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 273.64%. As a group, “Plastics materials & resins” companies have a potential upside of 17.08%. Given PureCycle Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PureCycle Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of shares of all “Plastics materials & resins” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PureCycle Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureCycle Technologies N/A -21.91% -11.08% PureCycle Technologies Competitors 2.20% 15.42% 5.44%

Summary

PureCycle Technologies rivals beat PureCycle Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About PureCycle Technologies (Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

