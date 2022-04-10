Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Trading 9.1% Higher

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. 144,166 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 842,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 7.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

