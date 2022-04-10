Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sculptor Capital Management in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

SCU opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $15,123,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,019,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,756,000 after buying an additional 586,627 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 1,534.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 554,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after buying an additional 520,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,194,000 after purchasing an additional 204,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $3,738,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.