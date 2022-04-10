Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Issued By Piper Sandler

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BSM. Raymond James dropped their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

BSM opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.66 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 50.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth $161,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,013,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.00%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

