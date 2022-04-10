Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

CDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

