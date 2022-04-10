Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.
NASDAQ CDEV opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 5.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.36.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Centennial Resource Development (Get Rating)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
