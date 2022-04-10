Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Lifted by Truist Financial

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.88 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.62. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.58.

NYSE DGX opened at $140.00 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.97%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.