Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Cut by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.49.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average of $39.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 3.36. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $21.07 and a 52-week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

