Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Shares of TSE OLA opened at C$6.21 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

