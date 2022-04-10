Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FUJIFILM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for FUJIFILM’s FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

FUJIFILM stock opened at $60.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. FUJIFILM has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $91.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.15.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion.

FUJIFILM Company Profile (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.