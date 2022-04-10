Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Suzuki Motor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Suzuki Motor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $125.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.27. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.11. Suzuki Motor has a 52-week low of $121.45 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

