Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $107,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $623,436,000 after buying an additional 557,891 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ZBH opened at $129.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.47 and a one year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $179.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.04.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

