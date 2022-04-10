Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $79,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,686,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,277,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UGI opened at $36.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.03. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $33.04 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. TheStreet cut UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on UGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

