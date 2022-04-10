Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Halliburton by 984.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,405,566 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after buying an additional 1,275,901 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd acquired a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Halliburton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 62,461 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 51,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,941,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,772 shares of company stock valued at $6,384,607. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $39.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.14. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.37.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

