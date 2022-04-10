Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 501.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 57,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of FMC by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 189,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 62,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.41, for a total transaction of $567,240.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock worth $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $138.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $138.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.27.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

