Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 246,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 44,915 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.56.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 2,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $196,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP E Robert Lupone sold 29,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $2,160,887.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,610 shares of company stock worth $23,965,675. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TXT opened at $68.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.11.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.42%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

