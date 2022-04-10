QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lessened its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $136.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.03.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

