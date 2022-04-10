Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires Shares of 236,878 Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 236,878 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,224,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 10.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas exploration company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

