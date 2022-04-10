Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 55,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,749 shares of company stock worth $3,344,416 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX opened at $100.40 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $76.07 and a one year high of $104.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.36.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

