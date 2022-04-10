Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 252,158 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 71.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after buying an additional 2,187,816 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 87.2% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,711,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,832,000 after buying an additional 1,263,294 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in New Residential Investment by 40.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 800,566 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 770,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment by 143.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,507,000 after acquiring an additional 616,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.32 on Friday. New Residential Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.77.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

About New Residential Investment (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.