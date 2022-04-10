Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $4.73 Million Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $964,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 60.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Insulet by 142.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter valued at $46,000.

Several research firms recently commented on PODD. StockNews.com began coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.23.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $4,098,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total transaction of $400,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PODD opened at $267.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 5.81. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.70 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,163.61 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

