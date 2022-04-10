Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $14.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Yandex had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter.

Yandex Profile (Get Rating)

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.